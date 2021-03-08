Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,953 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Church & Dwight worth $44,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $79.96 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

