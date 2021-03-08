CICC Research Initiates Coverage on Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Research analysts at CICC Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. CICC Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 target price on the stock.

YSG traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.26. 66,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,453. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $6,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,288,000. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $760,054,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,700,000.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

