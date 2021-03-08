Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 20.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.72 billion.

CI opened at $230.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.57. Cigna has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $232.45.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.40.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

