Cipher (CPR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $143,530.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. Cipher has a market cap of $50,268.45 and approximately $143,530.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Cipher token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00086492 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002247 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Cipher Token Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

