Cipher Reaches Market Capitalization of $44,105.75 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, Cipher has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $44,105.75 and $78,760.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00075015 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002350 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cipher

CPR is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars.

