CIRCOR International, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CIRCOR International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $35.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $701.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

