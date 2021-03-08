CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Trading Up 7.2%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) was up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $37.60. Approximately 179,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 136,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.
Several research analysts have commented on CIR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $751.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.65.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CIRCOR International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.
