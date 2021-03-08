CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Trading Up 7.2%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) was up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $37.60. Approximately 179,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 136,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

Several research analysts have commented on CIR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $751.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.65.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CIRCOR International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

