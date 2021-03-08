Citadel Market Cap Achieves $96,261.56 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 95% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, Citadel has traded up 127.6% against the US dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $96,261.56 and approximately $53.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 255.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

