Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.23 and last traded at $80.90. Approximately 177,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 213,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.70.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $820.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99.

In other news, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,033.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $61,740.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at $26,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at $22,725,000. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 661,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 254,150 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,691,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

