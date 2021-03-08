Citigroup Boosts Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $171.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $137.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.79.

Shares of XLRN traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.98. 3,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,521. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $144.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average is $116.09.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,911.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $1,253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,309,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,331,000 after purchasing an additional 114,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,254,000 after acquiring an additional 204,593 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,814,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,929,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,307,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

