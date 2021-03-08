Citigroup (C) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Citigroup (NYSE: C) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

1/19/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $77.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

1/11/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,019,354. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Citigroup by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Citigroup by 552.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Citigroup by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

