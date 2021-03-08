Citigroup Initiates Coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LVMUY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.00.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $127.00. 260,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.82. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.