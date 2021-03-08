Citigroup (NYSE:C) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $81.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup traded as high as $72.36 and last traded at $71.32, with a volume of 324344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.23.

C has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 900,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after purchasing an additional 150,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 375,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

