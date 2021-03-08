Civic (CVC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $38.96 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Civic has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $270.37 million and $38.96 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000779 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.25 or 0.00815306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00026267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00060881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00030189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00041060 BTC.

About Civic

CVC is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

