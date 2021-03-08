Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. Clarivate has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

