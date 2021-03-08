Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 54 Per Share

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) announced a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CKN opened at GBX 2,600 ($33.97) on Monday. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,936 ($25.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,905.89 ($37.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £790.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,609.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,503.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,960 ($38.67) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,936 ($38.36).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

