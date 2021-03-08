Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.59

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 2652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $580.57 million, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clarus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 70,818 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in shares of Clarus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

