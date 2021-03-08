Clarus Securities Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Polaris Infrastructure from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PIF opened at C$19.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$362.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of C$8.59 and a one year high of C$24.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

