Clash Token (SCT) Market Cap Tops $783,005.56

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Clash Token coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular exchanges. Clash Token has a market cap of $783,005.56 and $161,770.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Clash Token has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Clash Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,769.82 or 0.99891272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00037200 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012080 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00075197 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004042 BTC.

About Clash Token

Clash Token (SCT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,485,000 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

Clash Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clash Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clash Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clash Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clash Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clash Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.