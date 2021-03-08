Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Clean Harbors worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CLH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $86.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $90.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

