Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.45

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.45 and last traded at $90.34, with a volume of 3588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

