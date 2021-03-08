Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 23,899 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580,529 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.35% of R1 RCM worth $37,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,538 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in R1 RCM by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,620 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,353,534 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after buying an additional 154,794 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCM opened at $25.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $488,774.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,632.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

