Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 2,538 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.66% of Redfin worth $46,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Truist upped their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $62.07 on Monday. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.40.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $5,356,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

