Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Albany International worth $39,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,898,000 after purchasing an additional 219,694 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 20.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,547,000 after purchasing an additional 327,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 419,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 999.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 374,153 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN opened at $87.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

