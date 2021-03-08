Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 338.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,960 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Eaton worth $47,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eaton by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3,073.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,015,000 after buying an additional 588,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Eaton by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 450,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,183,000 after acquiring an additional 289,739 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,998,000 after acquiring an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $137.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.27. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

