Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,475 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.89% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $45,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,244,000 after buying an additional 179,306 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,651,000 after buying an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 497,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,355,000 after acquiring an additional 332,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $84.03 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

