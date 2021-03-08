Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 189.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934,257 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $55,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,726,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,443 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $49,331,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $13,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.95.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $49.83.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

