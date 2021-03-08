Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 185,217 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 185,217 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $39,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after purchasing an additional 349,009 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,288,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,393,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,248,000 after buying an additional 189,169 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

