Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 386,457 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,457 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $34,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,919 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,891,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,586,000 after buying an additional 823,549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,458 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,310,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,652 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.