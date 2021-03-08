Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 508,243 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,243 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.23% of MGM Resorts International worth $35,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 94.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In related news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,731.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

