Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 775,628 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,628 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NortonLifeLock worth $33,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

