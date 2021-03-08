Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $42,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,374,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,130 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after acquiring an additional 232,816 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,223 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 537,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after purchasing an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $151.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

