Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,447,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144,712 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.31% of MGIC Investment worth $55,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 473.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 54,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTG opened at $12.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $13.83.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

