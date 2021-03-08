Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,582 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $35,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $219.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $227.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

