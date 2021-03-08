Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $36.58 Million Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 149.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433,541 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.20% of ChampionX worth $36,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in ChampionX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ChampionX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 919,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 899,203 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ChampionX by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 377,169 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. ChampionX’s revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHX. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

