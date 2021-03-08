Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $38.26 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,150 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.31% of Dynatrace worth $38,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DT. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $2,165,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,966,780 shares of company stock worth $440,757,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $49.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $56.77.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

