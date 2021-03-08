Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $39.11 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,555 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.47% of Sensata Technologies worth $39,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $61.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

