Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $42.78 Million Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $42,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,206,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 386,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after buying an additional 62,927 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $48.89 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

