Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $44.36 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,782 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Danaher by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $218.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.17. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

