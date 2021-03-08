Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $48.24 Million Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,499,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,862 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.88% of Starwood Property Trust worth $48,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

