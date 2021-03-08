Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $52.64 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,191 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $52,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after acquiring an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,090,916,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,562,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $340.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.24 and its 200-day moving average is $363.29. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.