Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $53.39 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,482 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.21% of Weyerhaeuser worth $53,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $36.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

