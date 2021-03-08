Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,380 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Mimecast worth $38,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

Shares of MIME opened at $41.38 on Monday. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $215,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,618.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,500 shares of company stock worth $13,016,325 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

