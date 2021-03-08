Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of ONEOK worth $52,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

OKE opened at $49.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.