Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 505,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,545,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Oshkosh at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OSK opened at $113.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day moving average is $84.42. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $120.75.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.