Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 1,988 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.54% of Calavo Growers worth $43,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 128,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVGW stock opened at $82.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.18 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $82.99.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

