Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 239,000 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $34,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 1,442,442 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,350,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 874,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 48,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

Shares of ENBL stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 65.35%.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.