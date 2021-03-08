Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 98,135 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,135 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Cryoport worth $43,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

