Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 622,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,618,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.18% of Hamilton Lane at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth $195,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $84.10 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.63.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.