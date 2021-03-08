Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 578,060 Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 578,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,782,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.95% of Ashland Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter worth $212,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ashland Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASH opened at $86.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

